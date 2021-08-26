Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Earnings results for AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Avita Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32.

Analyst Opinion on AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AVITA Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 111.17%. The high price target for RCEL is $45.00 and the low price target for RCEL is $27.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical does not currently pay a dividend. AVITA Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

In the past three months, AVITA Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $398,590.00 in company stock. Only 28.15% of the stock of AVITA Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL



Earnings for AVITA Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.41) to ($1.36) per share. The P/E ratio of AVITA Medical is -8.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AVITA Medical is -8.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AVITA Medical has a P/B Ratio of 5.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

