Earnings : What to expect Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Earnings results for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bill.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $181.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.51%. The high price target for BILL is $250.00 and the low price target for BILL is $115.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com does not currently pay a dividend. Bill.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

In the past three months, Bill.com insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $35,325,585.00 in company stock. 11.10% of the stock of Bill.com is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 79.90% of the stock of Bill.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL



Earnings for Bill.com are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.94) per share. The P/E ratio of Bill.com is -267.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bill.com is -267.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bill.com has a P/B Ratio of 22.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

