Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.12.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on June 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.64) diluted earnings per share). BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.03% of the stock of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 2.50% of the stock of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals is -1.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

