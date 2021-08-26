Earnings and Growth Analysis : Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Earnings results for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.82.

Build-A-Bear Workshop last announced its earnings data on May 25th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. The company earned $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop has generated ($1.03) earnings per share over the last year ($0.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.1. Earnings for Build-A-Bear Workshop are expected to grow by 32.26% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.23 per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Build-A-Bear Workshop will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722087”.

Analyst Opinion on Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Dividend Strength: Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop does not currently pay a dividend. Build-A-Bear Workshop does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

In the past three months, Build-A-Bear Workshop insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $517,122.00 in company stock. 14.70% of the stock of Build-A-Bear Workshop is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 46.80% of the stock of Build-A-Bear Workshop is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW



The P/E ratio of Build-A-Bear Workshop is 41.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.80. The P/E ratio of Build-A-Bear Workshop is 41.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.77. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a P/B Ratio of 3.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

