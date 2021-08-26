Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Earnings results for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.56.

Burlington Stores last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has generated ($2.57) earnings per share over the last year ($4.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.4. Earnings for Burlington Stores are expected to grow by 15.91% in the coming year, from $8.99 to $10.42 per share. Burlington Stores has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Burlington Stores will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1059544”.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $341.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.36%. The high price target for BURL is $427.00 and the low price target for BURL is $255.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Burlington Stores has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $341.89, Burlington Stores has a forecasted downside of 2.4% from its current price of $350.15. Burlington Stores has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Burlington Stores does not currently pay a dividend. Burlington Stores does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Burlington Stores insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,375,219.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Burlington Stores is held by insiders. 96.32% of the stock of Burlington Stores is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Burlington Stores are expected to grow by 15.91% in the coming year, from $8.99 to $10.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Burlington Stores is 82.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.67. The P/E ratio of Burlington Stores is 82.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.08. Burlington Stores has a P/B Ratio of 50.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

