Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Earnings results for Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.

Chindata Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business earned $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Chindata Group has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Chindata Group are expected to grow by 400.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.10 per share. Chindata Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Chindata Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “6563697”.

Analyst Opinion on Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chindata Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.41, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 79.67%. The high price target for CD is $26.04 and the low price target for CD is $17.60. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chindata Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.41, Chindata Group has a forecasted upside of 79.7% from its current price of $11.36. Chindata Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group does not currently pay a dividend. Chindata Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

In the past three months, Chindata Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.46% of the stock of Chindata Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD



Earnings for Chindata Group are expected to grow by 400.00% in the coming year, from $0.02 to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Chindata Group is -227.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chindata Group is -227.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chindata Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here