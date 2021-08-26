Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Earnings results for Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Coty (NYSE:COTY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.26, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.52%. The high price target for COTY is $15.00 and the low price target for COTY is $4.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty does not currently pay a dividend. Coty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coty (NYSE:COTY)

In the past three months, Coty insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,894,346.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Coty is held by insiders. Only 25.74% of the stock of Coty is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Coty (NYSE:COTY



Earnings for Coty are expected to grow by 183.33% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Coty is -7.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Coty is -7.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Coty has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

