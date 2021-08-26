Must-See Earnings Estimates D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Earnings results for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.69%. The high price target for HEPS is $25.90 and the low price target for HEPS is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi does not currently pay a dividend. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

In the past three months, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS



Earnings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.26) per share.

