Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Earnings results for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 25 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.12.

Dollar General last issued its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has generated $10.62 earnings per share over the last year ($10.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Earnings for Dollar General are expected to grow by 10.10% in the coming year, from $10.20 to $11.23 per share. Dollar General has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Dollar General will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13720935”.

Analyst Opinion on Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dollar General in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $240.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.62%. The high price target for DG is $270.00 and the low price target for DG is $190.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dollar General has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $240.90, Dollar General has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $234.74. Dollar General has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General has a dividend yield of 0.72%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dollar General has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dollar General is 15.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dollar General will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.96% next year. This indicates that Dollar General will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

In the past three months, Dollar General insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.73% of the stock of Dollar General is held by insiders. 85.57% of the stock of Dollar General is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dollar General (NYSE:DG



Earnings for Dollar General are expected to grow by 10.10% in the coming year, from $10.20 to $11.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Dollar General is 21.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.80. The P/E ratio of Dollar General is 21.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.77. Dollar General has a PEG Ratio of 2.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dollar General has a P/B Ratio of 8.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

