Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Earnings results for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Dollar Tree last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm earned $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has generated $5.65 earnings per share over the last year ($6.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Earnings for Dollar Tree are expected to grow by 10.89% in the coming year, from $5.97 to $6.62 per share. Dollar Tree has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Dollar Tree will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-203-1112 with passcode “9288176”.

Analyst Opinion on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $116.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.50%. The high price target for DLTR is $134.00 and the low price target for DLTR is $102.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree does not currently pay a dividend. Dollar Tree does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

In the past three months, Dollar Tree insiders have sold 52.94% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $505,002.00 in company stock and sold $772,357.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Dollar Tree is held by insiders. 81.76% of the stock of Dollar Tree is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR



Earnings for Dollar Tree are expected to grow by 10.89% in the coming year, from $5.97 to $6.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Dollar Tree is 17.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.80. The P/E ratio of Dollar Tree is 17.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.77. Dollar Tree has a PEG Ratio of 1.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dollar Tree has a P/B Ratio of 3.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

