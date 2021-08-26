Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

Earnings results for F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for F45 Training in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.49%. The high price target for FXLV is $25.00 and the low price target for FXLV is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training does not currently pay a dividend. F45 Training does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

In the past three months, F45 Training insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,704,880.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV



Earnings for F45 Training are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.72 per share.

