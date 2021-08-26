Wall street estimates Earnings report Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Earnings results for Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Frontline last issued its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Frontline has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year ($1.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Earnings for Frontline are expected to grow by 821.43% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $1.29 per share. Frontline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Frontline will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 917-677-7532 with passcode “4165188”.

Analyst Opinion on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Frontline in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.07%. The high price target for FRO is $9.70 and the low price target for FRO is $8.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.64%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Frontline does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Frontline is 23.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Frontline will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.76% next year. This indicates that Frontline will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

In the past three months, Frontline insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.08% of the stock of Frontline is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.64% of the stock of Frontline is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Frontline (NYSE:FRO



Earnings for Frontline are expected to grow by 821.43% in the coming year, from $0.14 to $1.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Frontline is 5.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.82. The P/E ratio of Frontline is 5.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.40. Frontline has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

