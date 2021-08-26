Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Earnings results for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gambling.com Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.76%. The high price target for GAMB is $13.00 and the low price target for GAMB is $10.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group does not currently pay a dividend. Gambling.com Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

In the past three months, Gambling.com Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB



Earnings for Gambling.com Group are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.70 per share.

