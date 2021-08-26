Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Earnings results for Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Golden Ocean Group last issued its earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business earned $158.05 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8. Golden Ocean Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Golden Ocean Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 917-677-7532 with passcode “1877317”.

Analyst Opinion on Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golden Ocean Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.51%. The high price target for GOGL is $12.00 and the low price target for GOGL is $11.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Golden Ocean Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.43%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Golden Ocean Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

In the past three months, Golden Ocean Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.60% of the stock of Golden Ocean Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL



The P/E ratio of Golden Ocean Group is 35.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.82. The P/E ratio of Golden Ocean Group is 35.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.40. Golden Ocean Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

