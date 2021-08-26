worth buying post Earnings results? Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

Earnings results for Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

Hoegh LNG Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Höegh LNG Partners last posted its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($2.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.3. Earnings for Höegh LNG Partners are expected to decrease by -11.39% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.40 per share. Höegh LNG Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Höegh LNG Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159535”.

Analyst Opinion on Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Höegh LNG Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 133.55%. The high price target for HMLP is $16.00 and the low price target for HMLP is $7.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Höegh LNG Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Höegh LNG Partners has a forecasted upside of 133.5% from its current price of $4.71. Höegh LNG Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners has a dividend yield of 0.85%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Höegh LNG Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Höegh LNG Partners is 2.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Höegh LNG Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.86% next year. This indicates that Höegh LNG Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

In the past three months, Höegh LNG Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.18% of the stock of Höegh LNG Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP



Earnings for Höegh LNG Partners are expected to decrease by -11.39% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Höegh LNG Partners is 2.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.67. The P/E ratio of Höegh LNG Partners is 2.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 42.31. Höegh LNG Partners has a PEG Ratio of 0.45. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Höegh LNG Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

