Will stock surge before Earnings results? Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Earnings results for Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hollysys Automation Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.87%. The high price target for HOLI is $24.00 and the low price target for HOLI is $24.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hollysys Automation Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a forecasted upside of 24.9% from its current price of $19.22. Hollysys Automation Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.02%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hollysys Automation Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies is 15.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hollysys Automation Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.76% next year. This indicates that Hollysys Automation Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

In the past three months, Hollysys Automation Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 73.14% of the stock of Hollysys Automation Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI



Earnings for Hollysys Automation Technologies are expected to grow by 19.88% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies is 16.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.74. The P/E ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies is 16.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 29.87. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

