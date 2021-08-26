How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for HP (NYSE:HPQ)

Earnings results for HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

HP last issued its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm earned $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. HP has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year ($2.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Earnings for HP are expected to grow by 0.29% in the coming year, from $3.50 to $3.51 per share. HP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. HP will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on HP (NYSE:HPQ)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.97%. The high price target for HPQ is $40.00 and the low price target for HPQ is $18.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP pays a meaningful dividend of 2.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HP has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HP is 34.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HP will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.22% next year. This indicates that HP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HP (NYSE:HPQ)

In the past three months, HP insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $254,242.00 in company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of HP is held by insiders. 74.83% of the stock of HP is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HP (NYSE:HPQ



Earnings for HP are expected to grow by 0.29% in the coming year, from $3.50 to $3.51 per share. The P/E ratio of HP is 10.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.74. The P/E ratio of HP is 10.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 36.45. HP has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued.

