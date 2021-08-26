Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Earnings results for Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited is estimated to report earnings on 08/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Immutep in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 131.68%. The high price target for IMMP is $9.00 and the low price target for IMMP is $8.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Immutep has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.43, Immutep has a forecasted upside of 131.7% from its current price of $3.64. Immutep has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep does not currently pay a dividend. Immutep does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

In the past three months, Immutep insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.04% of the stock of Immutep is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP



Earnings for Immutep are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.56) per share. The P/E ratio of Immutep is -16.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Immutep is -16.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Immutep has a P/B Ratio of 7.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

