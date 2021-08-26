Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

Earnings results for InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34.

Analyst Opinion on InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for InMed Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 422.73%. The high price target for INM is $11.50 and the low price target for INM is $11.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. InMed Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

In the past three months, InMed Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.21% of the stock of InMed Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM



Earnings for InMed Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.44) to ($1.00) per share.

