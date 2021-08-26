Nothing seems to bother Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Earnings results for Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited is estimated to report earnings on 08/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kazia Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.17%. The high price target for KZIA is $17.00 and the low price target for KZIA is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Kazia Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

In the past three months, Kazia Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Kazia Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 3.59% of the stock of Kazia Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA



Earnings for Kazia Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.00) to ($0.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Kazia Therapeutics is -7.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kazia Therapeutics is -7.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kazia Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 9.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

