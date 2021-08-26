Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

Earnings results for KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Analyst Opinion on KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KNOT Offshore Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.50%. The high price target for KNOP is $22.00 and the low price target for KNOP is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. KNOT Offshore Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of KNOT Offshore Partners is 104.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, KNOT Offshore Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 89.27% in the coming year. This indicates that KNOT Offshore Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

In the past three months, KNOT Offshore Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP



Earnings for KNOT Offshore Partners are expected to remain at $2.33 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of KNOT Offshore Partners is 6.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.80. The P/E ratio of KNOT Offshore Partners is 6.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 42.88. KNOT Offshore Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

