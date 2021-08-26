Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Earnings results for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Analyst Opinion on Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lancaster Colony in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $205.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.24%. The high price target for LANC is $205.00 and the low price target for LANC is $205.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lancaster Colony has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $205.00, Lancaster Colony has a forecasted upside of 12.2% from its current price of $182.64. Lancaster Colony has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lancaster Colony has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lancaster Colony is 60.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lancaster Colony will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.08% next year. This indicates that Lancaster Colony will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

In the past three months, Lancaster Colony insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 31.70% of the stock of Lancaster Colony is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.76% of the stock of Lancaster Colony is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC



Earnings for Lancaster Colony are expected to grow by 3.31% in the coming year, from $6.04 to $6.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Lancaster Colony is 35.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.80. The P/E ratio of Lancaster Colony is 35.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 28.20. Lancaster Colony has a P/B Ratio of 6.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

