Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Earnings results for Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lantronix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.73%. The high price target for LTRX is $6.50 and the low price target for LTRX is $6.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix does not currently pay a dividend. Lantronix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

In the past three months, Lantronix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 26.40% of the stock of Lantronix is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.89% of the stock of Lantronix is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX



Earnings for Lantronix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Lantronix is -32.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lantronix is -32.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lantronix has a P/B Ratio of 3.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

