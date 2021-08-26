Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Earnings results for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6099999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.54%. The high price target for MBUU is $103.00 and the low price target for MBUU is $64.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Malibu Boats has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats does not currently pay a dividend. Malibu Boats does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

In the past three months, Malibu Boats insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.74% of the stock of Malibu Boats is held by insiders. 83.94% of the stock of Malibu Boats is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU



Earnings for Malibu Boats are expected to grow by 19.01% in the coming year, from $5.63 to $6.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Malibu Boats is 20.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.80. The P/E ratio of Malibu Boats is 20.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 20.77. Malibu Boats has a P/B Ratio of 6.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

