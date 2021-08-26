Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Earnings results for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Marvell Technology last posted its quarterly earnings data on June 6th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm earned $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Marvell Technology are expected to grow by 48.94% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.40 per share. Marvell Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Marvell Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 4:45 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159336”.

Analyst Opinion on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.63%. The high price target for MRVL is $72.00 and the low price target for MRVL is $40.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Marvell Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 21 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.27, Marvell Technology has a forecasted downside of 4.6% from its current price of $63.20. Marvell Technology has been the subject of 19 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology has a dividend yield of 0.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Marvell Technology has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Marvell Technology is 41.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Marvell Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.14% next year. This indicates that Marvell Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

In the past three months, Marvell Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,908,100.00 in company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of Marvell Technology is held by insiders. 65.25% of the stock of Marvell Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL



Earnings for Marvell Technology are expected to grow by 48.94% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $1.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Marvell Technology is -166.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marvell Technology is -166.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marvell Technology has a PEG Ratio of 3.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Marvell Technology has a P/B Ratio of 5.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

