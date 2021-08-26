Nothing seems to bother Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Earnings results for Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Membership Collective Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.38%. The high price target for MCG is $17.00 and the low price target for MCG is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Membership Collective Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.17, Membership Collective Group has a forecasted upside of 45.4% from its current price of $11.12. Membership Collective Group has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group does not currently pay a dividend. Membership Collective Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

In the past three months, Membership Collective Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG



Earnings for Membership Collective Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.03) to ($0.05) per share.

