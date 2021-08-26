How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Earnings results for Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Movado Group last posted its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year ($2.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Movado Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Movado Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 844-512-2921 with passcode “13722542”.

Analyst Opinion on Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Movado Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.59%. The high price target for MOV is $30.00 and the low price target for MOV is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Movado Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Movado Group has a forecasted downside of 12.6% from its current price of $34.32. Movado Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Movado Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Movado Group is 86.96%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

In the past three months, Movado Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,793,172.00 in company stock. 28.42% of the stock of Movado Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 55.57% of the stock of Movado Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV



The P/E ratio of Movado Group is 16.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.67. The P/E ratio of Movado Group is 16.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.08. Movado Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

