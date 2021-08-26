Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Earnings results for Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.01.

Navios Maritime Acquisition last released its earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company earned $66.74 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.0. Navios Maritime Acquisition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.75, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a forecasted upside of 72.8% from its current price of $2.17. Navios Maritime Acquisition has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 16.99%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Navios Maritime Acquisition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

In the past three months, Navios Maritime Acquisition insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.23% of the stock of Navios Maritime Acquisition is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA



The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Acquisition is 2.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.80. The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Acquisition is 2.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 42.88. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a P/B Ratio of 0.11. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

