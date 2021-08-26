Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Earnings results for Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.04.

Navios Maritime last posted its earnings results on May 27th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($11.19) diluted earnings per share). Navios Maritime has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Navios Maritime does not currently pay a dividend. Navios Maritime does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Navios Maritime insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.62% of the stock of Navios Maritime is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime is -0.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

