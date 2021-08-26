thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Earnings results for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet last released its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company earned $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has generated $3.16 earnings per share over the last year ($4.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Earnings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet are expected to grow by 14.43% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.33 per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.75%. The high price target for OLLI is $117.00 and the low price target for OLLI is $70.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.00, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a forecasted upside of 11.8% from its current price of $83.22. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet does not currently pay a dividend. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

In the past three months, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,696,331.00 in company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is held by insiders. 91.98% of the stock of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI



Earnings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet are expected to grow by 14.43% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $3.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is 20.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.80. The P/E ratio of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is 20.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 28.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a PEG Ratio of 1.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a P/B Ratio of 4.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

