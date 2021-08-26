Earnings : What to expect Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Earnings results for Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Optibase last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $3.45 million during the quarter. Optibase has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Optibase has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dividend Strength: Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase does not currently pay a dividend. Optibase does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

In the past three months, Optibase insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.10% of the stock of Optibase is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.65% of the stock of Optibase is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS



The P/E ratio of Optibase is 10.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.67. The P/E ratio of Optibase is 10.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.22. Optibase has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

