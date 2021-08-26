Earnings and Growth Analysis : Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Earnings results for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

30 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Peloton Interactive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $139.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.96%. The high price target for PTON is $190.00 and the low price target for PTON is $45.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 23 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Peloton Interactive has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 23 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $139.45, Peloton Interactive has a forecasted upside of 20.0% from its current price of $116.25. Peloton Interactive has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive does not currently pay a dividend. Peloton Interactive does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

In the past three months, Peloton Interactive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $93,053,700.00 in company stock. 16.50% of the stock of Peloton Interactive is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 69.82% of the stock of Peloton Interactive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON



Earnings for Peloton Interactive are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Peloton Interactive is 187.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.80. The P/E ratio of Peloton Interactive is 187.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 20.77. Peloton Interactive has a P/B Ratio of 19.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

