Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

Earnings results for PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited is estimated to report earnings on 08/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.06.

Analyst Opinion on PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PetroChina in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.03%. The high price target for PTR is $68.00 and the low price target for PTR is $4.35. There are currently 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.97%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PetroChina has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PetroChina is 166.90%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, PetroChina will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.27% next year. This indicates that PetroChina will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

In the past three months, PetroChina insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.24% of the stock of PetroChina is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR



Earnings for PetroChina are expected to decrease by -12.13% in the coming year, from $6.84 to $6.01 per share. The P/E ratio of PetroChina is 7.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.80. The P/E ratio of PetroChina is 7.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 13.95. PetroChina has a PEG Ratio of 0.12. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. PetroChina has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

