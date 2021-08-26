Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Earnings results for Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.62%. The high price target for RPID is $30.00 and the low price target for RPID is $26.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rapid Micro Biosystems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Rapid Micro Biosystems has a forecasted upside of 28.6% from its current price of $21.77. Rapid Micro Biosystems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems does not currently pay a dividend. Rapid Micro Biosystems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

In the past three months, Rapid Micro Biosystems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID



Earnings for Rapid Micro Biosystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($1.38) per share.

