Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Redhill Biopharma Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

RedHill Biopharma last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The business earned $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year (($2.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RedHill Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($0.60) per share. RedHill Biopharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. RedHill Biopharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RedHill Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 175.77%. The high price target for RDHL is $26.00 and the low price target for RDHL is $12.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RedHill Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.80, RedHill Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 175.8% from its current price of $7.18. RedHill Biopharma has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

RedHill Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. RedHill Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, RedHill Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.96% of the stock of RedHill Biopharma is held by institutions.

Earnings for RedHill Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.48) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of RedHill Biopharma is -3.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RedHill Biopharma is -3.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RedHill Biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 23.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

