Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Earnings results for Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.01.

Analyst Opinion on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.43%. The high price target for RGS is $10.00 and the low price target for RGS is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis does not currently pay a dividend. Regis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Regis (NYSE:RGS)

In the past three months, Regis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 33.20% of the stock of Regis is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 99.55% of the stock of Regis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regis (NYSE:RGS



Earnings for Regis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.28) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Regis is -1.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Regis is -1.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Regis has a P/B Ratio of 1.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

