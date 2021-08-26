numbers crunched for you before earnings results Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Earnings results for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.48.

Sanderson Farms last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sanderson Farms has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year ($7.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Earnings for Sanderson Farms are expected to decrease by -27.93% in the coming year, from $17.15 to $12.36 per share. Sanderson Farms has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sanderson Farms in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $190.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.70%. The high price target for SAFM is $203.00 and the low price target for SAFM is $140.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sanderson Farms has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $190.33, Sanderson Farms has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $193.62. Sanderson Farms has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sanderson Farms has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Sanderson Farms will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.24% next year. This indicates that Sanderson Farms will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

In the past three months, Sanderson Farms insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.36% of the stock of Sanderson Farms is held by insiders. 72.98% of the stock of Sanderson Farms is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM



Earnings for Sanderson Farms are expected to decrease by -27.93% in the coming year, from $17.15 to $12.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Sanderson Farms is 25.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.80. The P/E ratio of Sanderson Farms is 25.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 28.20. Sanderson Farms has a PEG Ratio of 0.31. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Sanderson Farms has a P/B Ratio of 3.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here