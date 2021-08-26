Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Earnings results for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical Company, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical.

Dividend Strength: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is 160.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

In the past three months, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is held by insiders. Only 1.02% of the stock of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI



The P/E ratio of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is 5.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.74. The P/E ratio of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical is 5.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 14.82. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a PEG Ratio of 0.18. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a P/B Ratio of 0.54. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

