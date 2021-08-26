Earnings and Growth Analysis : So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Earnings results for So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

So-Young International last announced its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.56. The firm earned $54.89 million during the quarter. So-Young International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.01) diluted earnings per share). So-Young International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for So-Young International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 116.72%. The high price target for SY is $14.00 and the low price target for SY is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

So-Young International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, So-Young International has a forecasted upside of 116.7% from its current price of $6.46. So-Young International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International does not currently pay a dividend. So-Young International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

In the past three months, So-Young International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.44% of the stock of So-Young International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY



The P/E ratio of So-Young International is -646.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of So-Young International is -646.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. So-Young International has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

