, Will stock surge before Earnings results? The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Earnings results for The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

The Gap last announced its earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm earned $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Its revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Gap has generated ($1.99) earnings per share over the last year ($1.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Earnings for The Gap are expected to grow by 23.76% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $2.24 per share. The Gap has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. The Gap will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 6:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Gap in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.27%. The high price target for GPS is $45.00 and the low price target for GPS is $19.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap pays a meaningful dividend of 1.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Gap has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, The Gap will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.43% next year. This indicates that The Gap will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

In the past three months, The Gap insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,177,684.00 in company stock. 41.39% of the stock of The Gap is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.66% of the stock of The Gap is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Gap (NYSE:GPS



Earnings for The Gap are expected to grow by 23.76% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $2.24 per share. The P/E ratio of The Gap is 24.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.74. The P/E ratio of The Gap is 24.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 20.54. The Gap has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Gap has a P/B Ratio of 3.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

