Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Earnings results for The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Hain Celestial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.00%. The high price target for HAIN is $52.00 and the low price target for HAIN is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Hain Celestial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

In the past three months, The Hain Celestial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.20% of the stock of The Hain Celestial Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 89.93% of the stock of The Hain Celestial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN



Earnings for The Hain Celestial Group are expected to grow by 14.48% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hain Celestial Group is 100.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.82. The P/E ratio of The Hain Celestial Group is 100.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 28.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

