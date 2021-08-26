Earnings and Growth Analysis : The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Earnings results for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank last issued its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The business earned $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year ($5.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Earnings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank are expected to decrease by -1.29% in the coming year, from $6.21 to $6.13 per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 1:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.47%. The high price target for TD is $94.00 and the low price target for TD is $59.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.78, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.00, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a forecasted upside of 17.5% from its current price of $68.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 63.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Toronto-Dominion Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.60% next year. This indicates that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, The Toronto-Dominion Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.39% of the stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank are expected to decrease by -1.29% in the coming year, from $6.21 to $6.13 per share. The P/E ratio of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 11.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.74. The P/E ratio of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 11.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.77. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a PEG Ratio of 0.90. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

