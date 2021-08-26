Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Earnings results for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Titan Machinery last released its quarterly earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm earned $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year ($1.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Earnings for Titan Machinery are expected to grow by 24.29% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $2.20 per share. Titan Machinery has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Titan Machinery will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13722439”.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Titan Machinery in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.37%. The high price target for TITN is $40.00 and the low price target for TITN is $23.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Titan Machinery has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.33, Titan Machinery has a forecasted upside of 11.4% from its current price of $29.93. Titan Machinery has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Titan Machinery does not currently pay a dividend. Titan Machinery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Titan Machinery insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,012,253.00 in company stock. 14.75% of the stock of Titan Machinery is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.35% of the stock of Titan Machinery is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Titan Machinery are expected to grow by 24.29% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Titan Machinery is 24.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.80. The P/E ratio of Titan Machinery is 24.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.77. Titan Machinery has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

