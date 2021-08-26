worth buying post Earnings results? VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Earnings results for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Vmware, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

VMware last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm earned $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. VMware has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year ($4.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. Earnings for VMware are expected to grow by 6.49% in the coming year, from $4.62 to $4.92 per share. VMware has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. VMware will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VMware in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $173.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.16%. The high price target for VMW is $200.00 and the low price target for VMW is $145.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

VMware has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $173.00, VMware has a forecasted upside of 9.2% from its current price of $158.49. VMware has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

In the past three months, VMware insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $126,516.00 in company stock. 80.80% of the stock of VMware is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 13.92% of the stock of VMware is held by institutions.

Earnings for VMware are expected to grow by 6.49% in the coming year, from $4.62 to $4.92 per share. The P/E ratio of VMware is 31.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 13.74. The P/E ratio of VMware is 31.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 36.45. VMware has a PEG Ratio of 2.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. VMware has a P/B Ratio of 7.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

