Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Earnings results for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jul 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 25 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Workday last issued its earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company earned $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Workday has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year (($0.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Workday are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to ($0.30) per share. Workday has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Workday will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Workday in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $277.16, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.62%. The high price target for WDAY is $325.00 and the low price target for WDAY is $200.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Workday has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $277.16, Workday has a forecasted upside of 12.6% from its current price of $246.11. Workday has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday does not currently pay a dividend. Workday does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

In the past three months, Workday insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $31,158,013.00 in company stock. 24.06% of the stock of Workday is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 58.85% of the stock of Workday is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY



Earnings for Workday are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.53) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Workday is -346.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Workday is -346.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Workday has a P/B Ratio of 18.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

