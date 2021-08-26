Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Earnings results for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for XPeng in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.98, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.18%. The high price target for XPEV is $70.00 and the low price target for XPEV is $34.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

XPeng has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.98, XPeng has a forecasted upside of 27.2% from its current price of $40.87. XPeng has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng does not currently pay a dividend. XPeng does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

In the past three months, XPeng insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.89% of the stock of XPeng is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV



Earnings for XPeng are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of XPeng is -25.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of XPeng is -25.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. XPeng has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

