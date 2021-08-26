Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Earnings results for Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07.

Yatsen last posted its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. Yatsen has generated ($2.93) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Yatsen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.19) per share. Yatsen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Yatsen will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 7:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159579”.

Analyst Opinion on Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yatsen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 247.60%. The high price target for YSG is $23.30 and the low price target for YSG is $18.60. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen does not currently pay a dividend. Yatsen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

In the past three months, Yatsen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.39% of the stock of Yatsen is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG



Earnings for Yatsen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Yatsen is -1.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Yatsen has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

