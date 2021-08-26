Earnings : What to expect Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Earnings results for Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Yunji last released its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm earned $103.09 million during the quarter. Yunji has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year (($0.10) diluted earnings per share). Yunji has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Yunji will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 26th at 7:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-452-5696 with passcode “2439548”.

Analyst Opinion on Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yunji in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

There is not enough analysis data for Yunji.

Dividend Strength: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji does not currently pay a dividend. Yunji does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

In the past three months, Yunji insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.11% of the stock of Yunji is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ



The P/E ratio of Yunji is -8.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Yunji is -8.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Yunji has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

