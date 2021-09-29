Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock (NASDAQ:AIH)

Earnings results for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on June 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $32.13 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year (($1.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group are expected to grow by 27.78% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.46 per share. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock less than the stock of other Medical companies. 33.33% of gave Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group an outperform vote while medical companies recieve an average of 67.30% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group does not currently pay a dividend. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock (NASDAQ:AIH)

In the past three months, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.23% of the stock of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock (NASDAQ:AIH



Earnings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group are expected to grow by 27.78% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group is -3.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

