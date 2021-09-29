Will stock surge before Earnings results? Avenue Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Earnings results for Avenue Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/01/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Avenue Therapeutics last released its earnings data on August 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Avenue Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Avenue Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.20) per share. Avenue Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Avenue Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ATXI)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Avenue Therapeutics stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for ATXI. The average twelve-month price target for Avenue Therapeutics is $6.00 with a high price target of $6.00 and a low price target of $6.00.

on ATXI’s analyst rating history

Avenue Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Avenue Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 287.1% from its current price of $1.55. Avenue Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avenue Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Avenue Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avenue Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ATXI)

In the past three months, Avenue Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,599.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Avenue Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 6.71% of the stock of Avenue Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Avenue Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:ATXI



Earnings for Avenue Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Avenue Therapeutics is -2.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Avenue Therapeutics is -2.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avenue Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 11.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here